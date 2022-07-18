On the latest edition of his Kliq podcast WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash spoke in-depth about the wrestlers of today, and how despite their athleticism, Nash thinks most of them need to learn how to throw a working punch. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

Says the athleticism in today’s wrestling is there but it doesn’t look like anyone can throw a proper punch:

“The thing that I found out or realized was nobody has any heat. There’s nobody on the television show that I look at and say, ‘That person, if this was real and kicked my door down, I’d be like, oh f***.’ They’re athletic but they don’t look like they can even throw a f***ing punch.”

Likes it when wrestlers slow down:

“I realize now that both companies do it when they go to commercial break, the action is in a small box. And I actually enjoy that more because they’re going so f***ing fast on a large screen TV, you’re like, ‘Slow the f*** down!’ It’s too just too fast, nobody sells sh**.”

How his viewpoint on wrestling has changed:

“How you view wrestling evolves as you become a bigger fan. When I was in school, I saw Juvie do a 450 splash and I was like that’s the greatest thing I’ve ever seen! Now it’s watching Jerry Lawler punching someone in the face is the coolest thing I’ve ever seen.”

