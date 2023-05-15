Kevin Nash discusses his neck issues.

The Hall of Famer addressed this topic during a recent edition of his Kliq This podcast, where he opened up about how concerning his neck problems have been and how they are starting to compress other nerves in his body. He reveals that he’s been going to Tijuana to bio-accelerate the healing process.

That’s my major concern. I had MRIs done. My orthopedic doctor, he called and we went over it. He just said my neck, it’s always been bad, but it’s just getting worse. It’s starting to, the curve’s the wrong way, and I’m starting to get some compression on some of my nerves, and I’ve got stenosis. I’ve got a lot of things going on. The last time that I went down to a bio-accelerator, it was night and day. I’m not kidding you, it was 12-to-18 hours after that injected my neck that I got relief. I got instant relief. So I’m hoping, like my neck’s been bothering me for the last year. I went down to Tijuana, and I just think… they went into the side of my neck, and bio-accelerated it. I just seem to have gotten better results neck-wise [when they] bio-accelerated it.

Nash also reveals that there is a chance he may have to have neck fusion surgery, an option he is really not looking forward to. He adds that this is the price you pay for being a pro wrestler.

If this doesn’t work, if this isn’t at least a ground-rule double, if I’m not standing on second when this bitch is over, then my next move is, they’re gonna have to fuse my neck on several levels, and that’s something I’m not looking forward to. I’ve definitely paid the price, so now I’m just hoping.

