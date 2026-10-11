Kevin Nash likes the chemistry behind Paul Walter Hauser’s Boy Talk podcast. Discussing the show on a Kliq This clip published Saturday, Nash said the character-driven comedy lands differently depending on whether a guest plays along.

Nash described Hauser as a funny and talented performer before turning to the show’s premise. He connected its humor to the kinds of jokes he remembers from wrestling locker rooms, while keeping his assessment of the podcast itself focused on the performers.

Nash said he was impressed by how the podcast’s guests respond to Hauser and his co-host. He specifically mentioned Chuck Liddell and Becky Lynch while discussing the episodes he had seen.

“This is what he’s basically doing, is this toxic masculinity, and it’s done great. Their chemistry is amazing, and some people play along, some don’t get it. Some really get it.”

Nash said the response changes with the guest, which is part of what interests him about the show. He cited Liddell and Lynch as examples of the range he had seen.

“I was amazed, because I’ve sat and talked to Chuck Liddell before … I thought his was, they’re all good. Becky Lynch’s is good. Everybody brings something to the table.”

Nash’s comments came in a short clip devoted to Hauser’s show, rather than an appearance by Hauser on Kliq This. In a separate recent Kliq This discussion, Nash recalled seeing The Beach Boys as his first concert.

Source: Kliq This, “Kevin Nash on Paul Walter Hauser’s Podcast”.