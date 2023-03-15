Tuesday marked one year since WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall passed away at the age of 63 following complications related to hip replacement surgery needed after he suffered a fall at home.

Hall’s longtime friend and tag team partner, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, took to Twitter on Tuesday to pay tribute to Hall.

“Was tough to be on social media today as it was a year to the day Scott passed. Alot of people reached out. Realize it’s just another Tuesday without my partner. Not a day goes by that I don’t think of and miss him. Cassidy his daughter put a rose on his grave for each of us,” Nash wrote.

Hall was laid to rest at Trinity Church Cemetery in St. Mary’s, Maryland on April 8 of last year. Nash attended the service with several close friends to Hall – WWE Hall of Famers Sean Waltman, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Diamond Dallas Page. Nash’s tweet included a photo of Hall’s headstone.

You can see the full tweet from Nash below:

Was tough to be on social media today as it was a year to the day Scott passed. Alot of people reached out. Realize it's just another Tuesday without my partner. Not a day goes by that I don't think of and miss him. Cassidy his daughter put a rose on his grave for each of us pic.twitter.com/8n51KnxYS9 — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) March 14, 2023

