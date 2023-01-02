Kevin Nash recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Kliq This podcast.

During it, Nash talked about Dave Bautista’s role as Duke Cody in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

“I thought Batista was good in it. I think Batista does a very good job of what he picks as far as roles, but I think [Dave is on it]. He’s into his craft, he’s into his skill. The thing is I couldn’t see anybody playing that part better than him. At the beginning when he’s in the garage with his cars, it gave a vibe of his crib. It’s worth watching, it’s just transparent. Let me put it this way, it wasn’t much as a mystery for me.”

Last year, Bautista appeared in movies like “Thor: Love And Thunder,” and “The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special.”

