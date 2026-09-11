Kevin Nash is scheduled to appear at Raptor Con in Evansville, Indiana, on September 12 and 13.

Nash’s official appearance calendar and the convention’s guest list both confirm the booking. The event takes place at Old National Events Plaza, located at 715 Locust Street.

Fans planning to attend Saturday have two specific Nash activities on the published schedule. His panel begins at 2 p.m. in Panel Room A, followed by a professional photo session at 3:30 p.m. Those are Evansville local times.

The convention runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Celebrity Row and the vendor floor are scheduled to operate on both days.

A weekend admission pass costs $45, while individual Saturday and Sunday passes cost $35 each. The ticket page says those prices include taxes and ticket fees.

Admission provides access to the celebrity floor and panels. Autographs and selfies are purchased separately at guest booths, and professional photo opportunities require an additional purchase. A photo ticket does not replace convention admission.

Up to two children age 10 or younger can enter free with each ticketed adult. Online admission purchases accept credit cards; the convention lists cash payment for tickets bought at the door.

Sources: Kevin Nash’s official appearances; Raptor Con schedule; guest information; official tickets; event hours and venue.