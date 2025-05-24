WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to his Kliq This podcast to reflect on various topics, including a bold locker room tale shared by former WWE star Bob Holly. According to Holly, he once approached Nash backstage, marked an “X” on his chin, and warned him that’s where he planned to land a punch.

Reacting to the claim, Nash questioned the logic behind such a move.

“So you’re [the] opening match, and you’re f***ing with the champion, who’s also a member of The Kliq,” Nash stated. “How long do you think he’s got a job if he does that?”**

Nash revealed that he eventually asked Holly about the alleged incident during a later encounter on the independent circuit.

“I actually asked Bob about that,” Nash continued. “Like, years later, we were on some indie show together. And I said, ‘Where’d you come up with that?’ I said, ‘That never happened.’”

Despite the story, Nash had no personal issues with Holly and described him as a decent guy—though he questioned the authenticity and timing of the account.

“Bob’s a nice guy,” Nash added. “But one of the one of the funniest things is, is Bob and I never had a fing problem. Like he was Sid’s fing buddy, and him and Sid fing trained. And it was like, I could see it if you were fing — if you didn’t go to the gym, Bob had no use for you. No, it didn’t happen. And to me it’s like — to bring up something that’s bullst? When did his book come out? I guarantee it wasn’t before I talked to him. Anybody that knows the Kliq, knows that if that was a fact, then one, one of us — I mean, it would have been a sucker punch, and then the other guys would have wiener dogged them. [It] came out in 2013 [Holly’s book release]. What else is salacious in his book? It’s got to be one of his better stories, right?”

