WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to his “Kliq This” podcast to recall a time when he and Scott Hall were nearly arrested in London after they had scored a little hash.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On how the encounter happened: “We scored some hash, and we went into like a little tobacco shop and got a pipe with a screen in it so at least it kinda’ looked like we might be smoking Borkum Riff [pipe tobacco].; Scott’s burning it and he’s setting in, we’re just gonna push it in the pipe now, about that time a Bobby came around the corner. He goes, ‘What are you f**king doing there? You f**king pissin’?’”

On the situation resolving itself: “But the guy just kinda’ looked at us and he said, “F**k off!’ We were staying at – there was a Holiday Inn at like Kensington area, and we just went out to the park and sat, and we smoked out there and came back in.”