On the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash spoke about the infamous Curtain Call incident, and how the legendary Jim Cornette, who worked in WWE during that time, wanted to not pay any members of the Kliq, which included holding back pay from that year’s WrestleMania. Check out the former world champion’s full thoughts on the subject below.

How Jim Cornette didn’t want to pay members of the Kliq following the Curtain Call incident:

“Jim is a really great guy. I guess he didn’t have the foresight that the three of us did, Triple H would someday be running the WWE. Secondly, Scott Hall didn’t work WrestleMania. He said, ‘Go f*ck yourself,’ and Goldust had the OJ Simpson-Roddy Piper match. I would have deposed Vince [McMahon] and with Shawn [Michaels] as my witness, along with Pat [Patterson] who was in the room, gotten Vince’s, ‘If you guys wanna do it, if it means that much to you, Shawn’.”

Nash says that Cornette had no grounds as he did his job:

“I didn’t break any f*cking rule, I did what I was told to in the ring as far as the finish. So no, you could not hold my fu*king pay back. And if it was Jim, if it wasn’t Vince…I mean, it wouldn’t have been Jim. I mean it’s very easy to bark at the 6’10” fu*king pr*ck when you’re not involved in it, but no, I went out and did a clean job for ‘Taker and worked my a** off’ in that match.”

