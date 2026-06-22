Kevin Nash reflected on his longtime relationship with Konnan during a recent episode of Kliq This, recalling a disagreement they once had over WCW creative while making it clear that the two ultimately resolved their issues and remained friends.

Nash explained that he confronted Konnan after hearing criticism directed his way but appreciated how quickly the conversation was settled.

“I just went up to him and said, ‘If you’ve got something to say to me, just say it to me.’ And that was it. We talked about it and moved on.”

Looking back, Nash said there was never any lasting animosity between them.

“There was never any heat after that. We were good.”

He also remembered advocating for Konnan behind the scenes, believing he deserved to be compensated at a higher level.

“I actually went to bat for him. I thought he deserved more money.”

Nash said he felt Konnan’s contributions to WCW often went underappreciated and wanted to see him rewarded appropriately.

“I wanted him to get paid because I thought he brought value.”

The WWE Hall of Famer then shifted the conversation to Konnan’s current health issues, expressing genuine concern and support for his longtime colleague.

“I’m pulling for him. I hope everything works out.”

“He’s been through so much physically, and he just keeps fighting.”

“I’ve always liked Konnan.”

“I wish him nothing but the best.”

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