The Volusia County Sherriff’s Office in Florida performed a wellness check on WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash this week following concerning comments he made on his “Kliq This” podcast.

A new report from TMZ Sports notes that police reached out to Nash after comments he made about his son’s death. Nash reportedly explained to officers that he has no plans to harm himself. Nash was said to be doing OK when police checked on him in person.

Nash’s son Tristen tragically passed away at the age of 26 back in October. On a recent episode of his “Kliq This” podcast, Nash discussed Tristen’s passing and made comments that led to concern from fans and colleagues.

“Today is week 12 that I lost my boy. Time flies when you got a gun in your mouth, I mean time flies when you’re having fun,” Nash said.

Co-host Sean Oliver urged Nash to avoid making such comments as he is a gun owner, but Nash responded, “I can do whatever the fuck I wanna do. Long as I leave a note.”

Nash then talked about what life is like without his son.

“Every morning when I wake up, the first thing that happens is, I come to the realization that instead of there being three human beings in my home, there’s now two,” he said. “And the third person isn’t on vacation or staying with friends, or is out late. He is never coming back. And then I sit up in the bed and I have absolutely nothing I have to do, and it’s like, ‘so, why am I getting out of bed?’”

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.