Kevin Nash recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Kliq This podcast.

During it, he spoke about his run in TNA Wrestling. Here are the highlights:

His time in TNA:

“I had fun there, man. I knew the business. I didn’t have to argue about cash. I got paid well. I would work five days a month for them. You make 25 grand, I mean, that’s for five days work.”

How he got along with former TNA President Dixie Carter:

“Great. I consider her a friend.”

What he would say to talent to ask them to watch their match:

“If I’m at a show or something. I will watch a match, but I always quiz them before and I’ll say, ‘Well, what story are you guys telling?’ If they go, ‘What do you mean?’ Like, ‘What story are you gonna go out there and tell?’ ‘Oh, we’re just gonna do a bunch of fu**ing moves.’ ‘No, I’m not gonna watch your sh*t.’” “I don’t like anything that is choreographed. When you’re up on the corner and you’re fu**ing balancing each other and using each other’s hand, f*ck that.”

