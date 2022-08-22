WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash talked about a wide range of topics on the latest “Kliq This” podcast.

During it, Nash spoke about how his friendship with Triple H started in WWE.

“We would always watch the WCW Saturday show and he was Terra Ryzing at the time. That was his character and he was our favorite guy. Like he was like the Kliq’s favorite guy. Killer Kowalski had broken Paul in so Kowalski brought Paul to TV (in WWE). So then he had his tryout match, and of course it was a fu*king monitor sell out. He did really well.”

“We tried to get him to immediately travel with us, but he said he was with Kowalski. I said, ‘Ok, well next set of TVs, you’re with us.’ He was anointed before he got in because he was Terra Ryzing and then he went out there and tore it up. He worked like the rest of us, plus the fact that he wouldn’t leave Kowalski, you know, like, ‘I came with Walter, I’m going to stay with Walter.’ It’s a little bit old school that we all appreciate.”