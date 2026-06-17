Kevin Nash recently shared his thoughts on the late Owen Hart, reflecting on the kind of person he believes Owen would still be today had he lived to celebrate his 60th birthday.

Speaking on Kliq This, Nash admitted that even referring to the milestone feels unusual given Owen’s untimely passing.

“It’s amazing that… I wish there was another term besides like 60th birthday because he didn’t make a 60th birthday, right? He would be 60. But I understand what you’re saying because to me it’s just mindboggling because I know that son of a bitch would still be Owen.”

Nash said he believes Owen’s sense of humor and reputation for playing ribs would never have changed.

“He’d just have gray hair and he’d just be ripping the shit out of people. It would be his grandkids at this point probably that would be the brunt of the ribs.”

The conversation then shifted to the lasting impact of losing a loved one, with Nash comparing his own experience of losing his son to the grief endured by others in the wrestling business.

“There’s a lot of people that give Bret a lot of shit about a lot of things. And there’s a lot of people that give Ric Flair a lot of shit about a lot of things. And I’ve never lost my brother, so I don’t know what Bret’s going through, but I lost my son. I know Ric lost his son.”

Nash explained that those experiences have changed the way he views criticism directed at people who have suffered such losses.

“Anytime I see something and it’s negative about Ric, I always think, man, he lost his kid. It’s not a get out of jail free card, but man… there’s a lot of times I understand where Ric feels for some stuff.”

He went on to describe the close relationship he shared with his son and why he empathizes with Flair.

“I think Ric and Reid had the same relationship as me and T did. I think Ric… Reid was Ric’s buddy and he was his son. T was my buddy and he was my son.”

As the discussion returned to the passage of time, Nash reflected on how old his own son would be today.

“Seeing Owen being 60… my son this coming June would have been my son’s 30th birthday. Thirty. God damn.”

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