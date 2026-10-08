Kevin Nash says staying active and finding new experiences can help people avoid falling back on the same old stories. He gave the answer after a listener asked how to handle family members who grow impatient when an older relative repeats an anecdote.

On the original Kliq This video, the listener described being told, “We’ve heard it already,” by children and grandchildren. Nash said he understood why a repeat story could frustrate the audience, then turned to what might change the pattern.