During a recent media appearance, Bret Hart revealed that WWE had invited him to SummerSlam 2025 but failed to provide him with a seat once he arrived. Hart said experiences like that make him feel the company doesn’t fully value his contributions. He also noted that a seat had been reserved for Kevin Nash.

Nash responded on his “Kliq This” podcast, clarifying that he didn’t attend SummerSlam 2025 because he knew in advance that he didn’t have a seat either. He added that he holds no hard feelings toward Bret for his remarks. He said,

“I saw where he was pissed because he went to SummerSlam and was told that they would have a seat for him, and there wasn’t but I got a seat. Well, number one, I didn’t go to the show, because I knew I didn’t have a seat. I guess my name got brought up, it would be, oh! Triple H’s buddy got a f**king seat. I actually called Bret (Hart). I said, ‘I stopped going after they put me in a f**king box, and the monitor in the box didn’t work, and the ring was so f**king small and we were so far away that we had to watch, like, look up and watch the f**king tron, like, with no f**king announcing.’ Jesus, man, it’s bad enough to f**king have to watch f**king wrestling without being able to f**king fast forward through sh*t, let alone no f**king announcing and volume and — f*ck. I don’t blame Bret… I had a signing inside the arena, inside MetLife (Stadium). So I did a signing at 1:30 to 3 o’clock or something like that. So, I saw some of the people but, not many.”

On Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, it was revealed that Naomi is expecting a child. The announcement came from her husband, Jimmy Uso, who shared the news in a video clip featured on Stephanie McMahon’s “What’s Your Story?” podcast.

In the full episode, Naomi went into detail about how she first learned she was pregnant.

On when she found out she was pregnant: “I found out Sunday (August 10) on the road. In my hotel room. had been feeling a little different, a little weird. Wanted to take a test to make sure and rule that out. Not thinking because it’s been a long journey with fertility issues that I’ve had. I really didn’t think it was possible.”

On never thinking she’d get pregnant: “Earlier in our relationship, before I debuted as a Funkadactyl, I had an oophorectomy, which is the removal of my right ovary. In 2020, we went through another major surgery, which is a myomectomy, the removal of fibroids. I had tons, and big ones. On top of being 37 and only having one ovary, we thought that, naturally, I couldn’t any more.”

On not proceeding with caution: “There was no reason to proceed because we had been informed…there is no way to know 100% for sure, but we had been advised that (we would need help). I found out Sunday, called him, had to go to work. Stressed about having to tell work because of where I am right now as the champion. Of all times.”

Jimmy Uso on Naomi letting down her fans: “She isn’t going to say this, but she felt like she let all her fans down. She felt like there is a step back because she is cooking. Timing is everything. I want to let her fans know; she loves them and she thought about them right off the bat. Thought about WWE right off the bat because it’s a step away now.”

Naomi on how far along she is: “It’s a lot to process, but I’m happy. I want to get through this healthy because I am high risk. I’m gonna have to get check ups more often, but everything is looking good. We’re off to a good start.”

Following the announcement of Naomi’s pregnancy, Becky Lynch chimed in on social media, playfully teasing Naomi for “getting pregnant while holding a championship.”

Back in May 2020, “The Man” vacated the RAW Women’s Championship after announcing her pregnancy, later making her comeback at SummerSlam 2021, where she shockingly defeated Bianca Belair to capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship in her first night back.

How irresponsible getting pregnant as a champion. https://t.co/HHYae3G5Qr — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 19, 2025

