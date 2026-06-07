Kevin Nash shared a personal story about losing his mother while responding to a fan who recently experienced a similar loss. During the latest episode of his podcast, Nash offered words of support to a listener who revealed that his mother had passed away and explained how grief affected him after losing his own mom.

The fan wrote that he lost his mother at the age of 38 and thanked Nash and his podcast for helping him get through a difficult time. Nash responded by recalling the routine he had with his mother while traveling for work.

“I used to always call my mom when I was on the road. I’d always call her Sunday.”

Nash said one of the hardest parts of losing a parent is adjusting to habits that have been part of everyday life for years. He remembered repeatedly thinking about calling his mother after she had passed away.

“I remember after my mom passed and I was 34 when my mom passed.”

“For so many Sundays after that, it was just like I need to call. I can’t. I need to call. I can’t.”

The WWE Hall of Famer did not try to minimize the pain of the situation. Instead, he acknowledged that grief takes time and offered an honest assessment of what the fan could expect moving forward.

“Your heart’s going to be broken for a long time, bro.”

Nash went on to reflect on the unique bond between parents and children, noting that the relationship with a mother is unlike any other.

“There’s just the love you have for your mother and the love you have for your father.”

While discussing family relationships, Nash also spoke about how different his father’s generation was compared to his own and how his perspective has changed as he has gotten older.

“My dad was 36. Like I was such a jack off at 36.”

Looking back, Nash said he now appreciates aspects of his parents’ lives that he may not have fully understood when he was younger.

“He was so much tighter. Like he was wound so much tighter than I was at 36.”

Nash closed by again expressing sympathy for the fan and reminding him that healing from such a loss takes time. His comments offered a rare and personal look at the grief he experienced after losing his own mother and the lasting impact that loss had on his life.