After the Rock revealed that he and his family were recovering from the coronavirus, Kevin Nash responded to him on Twitter by welcoming him to the team. Nash tells him that he, his wife and his son had the virus, but that his son was asymptomatic. Nash thanks him for bringing awareness to how real the virus is. The Rock immediately responded by telling him this wasn’t a team anyone wants to be on, and wishes him the best in recovery. This comes just after the Rock discussed how his whole family, except for Simone, were all struggling with the virus after a friend accidentally shared it with them and warns everyone to be careful who you let in your house.

Welcome to the team. Very sorry you're family is infected. I was tired for a while didn't train for the 4th day. My wife still hasn't got smell or tastes back. Son was asymptomatic. Pray you heal up quickly. Thank you for making people realize it's real — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) September 3, 2020