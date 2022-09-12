On the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash once again gave his thoughts on the current state of the industry, which included the former world champion revealing how much money he made when he sued WCW, how he felt about his TNA run, and what his relationship is with Dixie Carter. Highlights are below.

On how much money he got after suing WCW:

“I don’t recall ever seeing a merchandise check in WCW. Not a dime. The minute they went out of business, I sued. It was a 50/50 split with the company and the three of us each got 16.7.%. I still get that quarterly. It’s a retirement. It’s enough money for me to retire.”

Says he had fun during his TNA run:

“I had fun there, man. I knew the business. I didn’t have to argue about cash. I got paid well. I would work five days a month for them. You make 25 grand, I mean, that’s for five days work.”

Calls Dixie Carter a friend:

“Great. I consider her a friend.”

