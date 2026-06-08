Kevin Nash sat down with Inside The Ropes for a recent in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion (see video below), the WWE Hall of Fame legend was asked about The Summer of Punk storyline with CM Punk feuding with Nash in 2011, which quickly shifted to Punk vs. Triple H instead.

While talking about the topic, Nash was asked about the storyline and if the promos were scripted.

He stated the following in the video, which you can watch below:

“That was not scripted that basically told Paul that if he was looking for his b**** maybe they were in Stephanie’s purse. It wasn’t scripted, Paul got hot, we came back, Paul sat down in the locker room. He looked at me and goes, I’m so tired of that skinny fat son of a b****. You’re not wrestling them, I’m beating them. And I said, I’m not wrestling them? He goes, no, I said, all right, I’m not wrestling them. But I look at Phil’s career and he cuts great promos and talks about, he doesn’t know how much longer he’s got. I’m thinking, well, you’re a dumb a**, you sat at home for 10 years of it. You know, it’s just like, maybe he was doing that warrior thing. Didn’t want to dye his hair.” “No, I was told specifically that I could not speak by Vince. And then so if I can’t speak, I really don’t care what he’s gonna say because I’m not allowed to have any kind of rebuttal. So he goes out there and buries me. But I never understood. So I came out of the crowd, and I hit him with a power bomb, and Del Rio came down and took his belt. So I cost him to be the world champion. I’m in the ring, he comes out and stands 200 feet away from me on the ramp, on the stage, and walks back and forth and cuts a promo where anybody else would be p***** off at me, which would come down and charge me.” “And Paul and I are very, very close. And we’ve never had, I’ve never had an argument with Paul. But The Kliq Kevin Nash is as he’s cutting this promo and kind of burying me, I’m thinking, and I’ve got a microphone, I’m just not saying anything. I’m thinking, what would he do if I said, shut up b****, and start walking? Get out of the ring and start walking up that ramp and say, I don’t work for this company.” “I say that this was prison, I’d be selling your a** for cigarettes. Just keep walking and go up there and just say, I’m gonna smack you in the face or you say another word. I’m not under contract. He’s Mr. Pipebomb. What would, how would that play out?”