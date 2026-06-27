Kevin Nash says he and Konnan had legitimate tension during their time together in WCW after Konnan publicly criticized the company’s creative team, though Nash made it clear there’s no bad blood today.

Speaking on Kliq This, Nash was asked whether there was any real-life heat between himself and Konnan after Konnan was removed from the nWo Wolfpac.

“I was part of creative and Carlos… they talked to him on USA Today and he bashed creative. I remember because that day we were in the Astrodome doing Nitro. It was so big you had to drive around in a golf cart. I saw him walking. I told the guy to pull up. I pulled him aside and I talked to him. He goes, ‘I didn’t mean you, man.’ I’m like, ‘Fuck, dude. You said creative.’ I’m like… I got him a huge pay bump and everything else. I just said, ‘Whatever.'”

Despite recalling the disagreement, Nash closed the story on a much more personal note by acknowledging Konnan’s recent health struggles and wishing him well following his double leg amputation.

“He just got both his legs amputated. So, shout out, Carlos. I hope you’re doing well, my friend.”

Nash then shared one of his favorite memories with Konnan, laughing about an unexpected conversation the two had while traveling together on the road.

“I don’t care what anybody says about him. We were driving to Midland… San Angelo… somewhere up in that area, Odessa. We were talking about the hottest woman of all time. We said, ‘One, two, three,’ and we both went, ‘Raquel Welch.’ Then we said, ‘One, two, three,’ and we both said, ‘Ann-Margret’ was runner-up. I’m like, ‘There’s nobody on Earth that would have those two as the one and two.’ So good. Thank you, Ronnie. Get healthy.”

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit the Kliq This podcast with a h/t to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription.