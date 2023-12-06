Kevin Nash recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Kliq This podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed the top three matches he wants to see at WWE WrestleMania 40.

Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns: “I have Randy winning the Rumble and going to [face] Roman. Randy did state and he wanted to come back and do ten more years.”

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins: “I would do Rollins and Cody.”

CM Punk’s WrestleMania match being against Kevin Owens: “I’d do Punk and KO if you can them apart that long.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes