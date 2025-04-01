During the latest edition of his “Kliq This” podcast, Kevin Nash revealed that the late Scott Hall struggled with dealing with the isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Scott Hall’s struggles with COVID-19: “Isolation was the worst thing for Scott because Scott’s number one fuc**ng medicine was laughter. We would still get on the phone and laugh, but if he had a buzz, he wasn’t going to pick his phone up because he wasn’t going to be f**king chastised. COVID was hard. It was even hard for Dallas, and Dallas lived [nearby]. Dallas would go by, and Scott wouldn’t let him in.”

On Hall taking extra steps to isolate himself during that time: “Without COVID, he was fine. He didn’t have … he was doing good. You couldn’t have f**king put a worse scenario together for him than COVID — ’cause it put him in his two-bedroom, and he was super germaphobic. He did not want to catch it, so he wasn’t going anywhere, he was ordering, have people bring food, bring groceries. He completely just became Howard Hughes.”

Marc Mero, best known for his Johnny B. Badd persona in WCW, revealed that the character was actually the creation of wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes.

In a recent interview, Mero recalled how Rhodes pointed out his resemblance to rock icon Little Richard, leading to the development of the flamboyant gimmick. With the help of WCW makeup artist Terri Runnels, Mero fully embraced the persona, which became a standout character in the promotion. He said,

“I remember Dusty Rhodes said to me, ‘Did anybody ever tell you, you look like Little Richard?’ And I’m thinking, I thought he was talking about a wrestler. So I said, ‘I don’t know who a Little Richard is.’ He goes, ‘You don’t know Little Richard? A-wop-bop-a-loo-bop, A-lop-bam-boom?’ And I thought, ‘Oh, the singer?’ And he goes, ‘Yeah.’ And I said I never heard that before. He goes, ‘Oh, I think I got a gimmick for you…Next thing I know, Terri Runnels…the makeup artist for WCW…I remember she put me in this chair and next thing you know, with the makeup and the eyeliner and everything, all of a sudden, she spins me around the chair, I’m going ‘Oh my gosh, I look like Little Richard.’ And that’s how it took off.”

Mero won the WCW World Television Championship three times.

Today, he has transitioned from wrestling to motivational speaking and has shared his journey in his autobiography, Badd to Good: The Inspiring Story of a Wrestling Wildman.

Former WWE Divas Champion and 24/7 Champion Kelly Kelly (Barbie Blank) wants her children to see her wrestle.

Debuting with WWE-ECW in 2006, she has built a career as a model and actress but remains passionate about wrestling.

On Byron Scott’s “Fast Break” podcast, she expressed her desire to return to WWE for another match. She said,

“My dream is for my kids to see me wrestle. Hopefully, I get in the Hall of Fame one day. I go to the shows and WWE, maybe they’ll call me for another Rumble. Who knows. I would definitely come back for that.”

Kelly Kelly last competed in the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match. She made history in 2019 by becoming the first woman to win the WWE 24/7 Championship.