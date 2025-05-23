Logan Paul previously offered WWE legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin $1 million to wear a giant PRIME Energy bottle costume at WrestleMania 41 — an offer Austin turned down.

Kevin Nash recently weighed in on the situation during his “Kliq This” podcast, joking that for the right price, he’d gladly suit up himself. He said,

“Obviously, he doesn’t know Steve. He might strap one to his c*ck for a million… I don’t even know if you could get Austin to piss in a PRIME bottle for that much. Maybe if Logan drank it… Sh*t, if you’re talking $3 million, I’ll put that motherf**ker on. I’ll be the bottle.”

During a recent appearance on the “Insight” podcast, Ken Anderson (formerly Mr. Kennedy in WWE) discussed his future in wrestling and the possibility of returning to WWE.

Anderson was released by WWE in 2009 and has since competed in TNA and the NWA.

On when he plans to retire: “You know, it’s funny. When I was in TNA, I had a really bad attitude about the business. I had sort of soured on it, and somebody asked me in an interview, and I was like, ‘If I’m still doing this in five years, somebody shoot me.’ I kind of look back on that, and I just like, I can’t believe I said something like that. I don’t know how long, but I’m going to go until the wheels fall off. I mean, not like, ‘Hey, you should have retired 15 years ago…’ wheels fall off, but I still feel like I have some juice.”

On if he’d return to WWE: “I didn’t want to, I swear to God, I had no desire. I think that I never wanted to blow the bridge up completely. But I really had no desire. When I was at TNA, I was like, I’ll never go back there. I’ll never work for them again. Now it’s changed. I would definitely [go back] now.”

On the animosity he felt at the time and letting it go: “Yeah. And I think the animosity was, instead of looking at myself, I was looking at this person did this, and that person did that, and they screwed me. Then at some point I realized I played a hand, a huge hand, in all that. I don’t exactly know what it was. But it was like well, you know those guys who went to Vince and said, ‘Hey, we can’t work with this guy anymore.’ Had I been doing all the right things up until that point, that conversation would have gone differently. The fact was that that was just the straw that broke the camel’s back, and Vince was tired of [it all]. There was a lot of negativity around things that I was doing, my attitude, and then that, like, get rid of him.”

On being one of the biggest ‘What Ifs’ in wrestling: “I guess there’s a ton of mistakes that were made along the way. And the one thing, I can’t go back, can’t change any of that. I can just move forward. And what I can do is hopefully show my students, hey, don’t do this. To some degree, we all think that about our kids too. I’m just gonna tell my kid not to do it, and he’s gonna listen to me, right? Don’t touch the stove. They gotta touch this stove at some point, but hopefully they don’t have to put their own hand on it.”

On being TNA Champion: “I’ve said this before. Like you just said, it’s not exactly the same, but that doesn’t mean that I wasn’t proud of that. At the end of the day, it’s a prop, if you don’t understand that, The Rock just put out the tweet and said it’s a complete work. It always is. It’s fiction. If you don’t understand that. So I didn’t really win anything, but at some point it’s like all these people felt that you could carry the [company].”

During a recent appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” WWE Superstar Karrion Kross discussed the recent WWE releases of Paul Ellering and the Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) and expressed concern about his own job security following these layoffs.

On WWE releasing Paul Ellering and AOP: “They give me A.O.P. and they give me Paul Ellering and I don’t know them. I know Paul. I grew up watching him on TV. I get to know these guys, really like ‘em and it’s just the nature of our business. One minute you’re here, the next you’re not. You know, that was a bit of a tough hit. Frustrating, you know? Nothing you can do about it. You gotta get present. You grieve the situation, you gotta move forward, and I just felt like there was a lot of touch-and-go with certain things going on. On the way from there, we go to WrestleMania in Las Vegas. Lot of emotions. Everything happened the way it did. Things are crazy but, in a strange way, I wouldn’t change any of it. Because as a result of everything that’s happened, I would say over the last five years, it’s put me in a place to now have a relationship with the audience that you wouldn’t be able to write or fabricate, you wouldn’t be able to create this. What’s happening right now is absolutely nuts.”

On if he was worried about his job after Ellering and AOP were let go: “Not necessarily because I kind of have a process when something upsets me or I’m angry. I don’t avoid it. I get into it, I grieve it and then I move on. I try to stay as present as possible. I don’t think it’s a good place to brood in a place that’s not producing what you want for your life. So I just said to myself what I say to myself literally every week was… ‘This week, no matter what I’m given, no matter what’s going on, I’m gonna try really, really hard to make a connection with the audience because I know they wanna be connected.’”

On not being on TV for a while: “It’s a strange thing. For a time, even in this stretch, I wasn’t on TV for a little bit. I think it may have been, off the top of my head, three or five months. I don’t remember. I don’t spend time thinking about that. But I was on live events and there was no story going on on TV and when we were coming out, we were doing what we call ‘cold matches,’ and when we were walking out — I’m established as a bad guy. I just personally think I’m misunderstood (he smirked).”

On how he started getting cheers despite being the heel: “The crowd was cheering for us when we walked out and I looked at my wife (Scarlett) and I went, ‘Huh?’ There’s been this underlying thing that again, television audience doesn’t see, where people have wanted to cheer for us, and I think that’s because they’re sick and disturbed like us. They want to. They wanna do it and we’ve been giving ‘em reasons not to and I think we should stop doing that.”