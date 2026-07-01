Kevin Nash says The Kliq had fewer true allies in WCW than some fans may assume, but a few names were consistently close to the group.

Speaking on Kliq This, Nash discussed which talents understood what he, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman were trying to do creatively during their WCW run. While Nash said there were not many, he named several wrestlers who were either close to the group or welcome around them.

“Not many. Aldo Montoya, what’s his name? You always said he could have been a Kliq member. PJ. Yeah. Spicoli, that’s right. Spicoli was Scott’s young boy. Jarrett always traveled with us. Jeff was always… I’ve been cool with Jeff since the day I met him.”

Nash also addressed the idea that he and Hall stopped contributing creatively after Waltman was fired from WCW, pushing back on that version of events.

“Somebody, I think Konnan and Barry, are saying that when they fired Kid, me and Scott stopped helping and didn’t give any ideas anymore. Would you imagine that? I sure as hell would hate to tell the story where I got some creative input and the first thing I did was make sure that he got a $250,000 bump like day one. So I got to hope he’s not burying us, because if he is, then it pretty much explains his point of view.”

Nash said he still plans to watch the next episode of Who Killed WCW?, but felt the previous episode leaned too heavily on blaming talent and creative decisions rather than the larger corporate failure behind WCW’s collapse.

“I’ll watch the fourth one, but I thought that it went a little bit populist this episode because again it started to lay blame at the feet of decisions of who’s winning and losing and stuff. Whereas this is a tale of a corporate failure on a very large scale, and you guys were the villagers that the giant fell on.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Kliq This with a h/t to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription.