Kevin Nash says an untimely injury prevented WWE from potentially putting together a full-fledged Kliq storyline.

During a recent edition of his Kliq This podcast (see video below), Nash reflected on the period when he, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and Scott Hall were all under the WWE umbrella at the same time. According to Nash, there was an opportunity to finally bring their famous backstage group together on television.

“And that would have been, like, that f***ed me up because we got Shawn [Michaels],” Nash said. “Like, we could have maybe done something and gotten Paul [Levesque] to get involved with us to where that would have been f***ing, like, the Kliq angle, like finally do the Kliq angle.”

Unfortunately, Nash believes his torn quad brought those possibilities to an end.

“But I f***ed that up when I blew my leg out because Shawn was back,” he continued. “You know, Shawn was back in the mix. So, ‘Oh well.’”

The timing gave WWE a rare opportunity to feature the four Kliq members together. Michaels had returned to the company following his lengthy absence from the ring, while Triple H was established as one of WWE’s top stars. Nash and Hall had also returned to WWE in 2002 following the end of WCW.

Nash’s quad injury famously occurred during the July 8, 2002 episode of WWE Raw. It was his first match back after recovering from a torn biceps, and Nash has said he returned several weeks earlier than originally planned.

Nash recalled raising that issue with Vince McMahon at the time.

“This is my first thing I’ve done coming back, and I’m coming back three weeks early,” Nash said.

He added, “And I remember looking at Vince and stuff and saying, doing this kind of s*** when people aren’t cleared and ain’t been in the ring is exactly how people get hurt.”

Nash, Hall, Michaels and Triple H ultimately never worked together in a WWE storyline as The Kliq.

The group was famously close behind the scenes during the 1990s, with their most infamous public moment coming at Madison Square Garden in May 1996. Michaels, Triple H, Nash and Hall broke character for the post-match “Curtain Call” shortly before Nash and Hall departed WWE for WCW.