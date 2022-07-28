On the third episode of his “Kliq This” podcast WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash gave his honest thoughts on the AEW product, and how he believes it has a dated look, even comparing it to WCW’s secondary program, Thunder. Check out the former world champion’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says AEW has a very WCW Thunder feel:

“It just seems…dated? It has a very ‘WCW Thunder’ feel when I watch it. It’s almost like a no-borders, ‘Doctors Without Borders’ type of situation over there, and it’s hard for me to figure out who the belts go to,” said Nash, who is referring to the mix of talent from other promotions that get used in AEW programming.

Admits to not watching wrestling too often:

“But I don’t watch wrestling that often, and if I’m going to watch a product, just visually … the crystal-clear production, and costuming, and everything else that the WWE gives me, I feel like it’s Cirque du Soleil instead of f*cking, you know, Ringling Brothers.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)