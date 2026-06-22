Kevin Nash believes WCW lost far more than an in-ring performer when Arn Anderson’s career was cut short, praising the legendary Horseman’s wrestling psychology and influence behind the scenes.

Speaking on Kliq This, Nash was asked about Anderson’s impact and didn’t hesitate to explain why his absence was so significant.

“Losing Arn… that hurt us.”

Nash elaborated by pointing to Anderson’s understanding of storytelling inside the ring, saying it was virtually unmatched.

“Arn’s psychology was amazing.”

He doubled down on that assessment moments later, emphasizing just how highly he regarded Anderson’s approach to professional wrestling.

“Arn had impeccable psychology.”

According to Nash, Anderson possessed an innate ability to structure matches and understand what audiences needed to see.

“He just understood the business. He understood why you did things and when you did them.”

Nash suggested that talents with Anderson’s level of ring awareness are rare and can elevate everyone around them.

“There are guys who can do moves, and then there are guys who understand the psychology. Arn understood the psychology.”

While Anderson’s in-ring career ended prematurely due to injury, Nash indicated that his knowledge continued to benefit the wrestling industry long after he stopped competing.

“He was one of those guys you could always learn something from.”

Reflecting on WCW’s roster at the time, Nash made it clear that Anderson’s absence created a void that was difficult to replace.

“Losing Arn… that hurt us.”

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