Kevin Nash is showing major respect for Brock Lesnar ahead of his high-profile WrestleMania clash.

Following the announcement that Lesnar will go one-on-one with Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42, WWE quickly moved to build momentum for the bout. That included a notable segment where Femi laid out Lesnar and stood tall with his foot planted on “The Beast Incarnate.”

It definitely got people talking.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Nash weighed in on the angle and didn’t hold back when praising Lesnar’s willingness to elevate others, especially in a situation like this.

“Brock, who’s the most giving motherf***er on the planet,” Nash said. “He’s just not a f***ing mark. There’s nothing about that guy that’s a f***ing mark. I guess when you’re one of the baddest motherf***ers on earth, [you have nothing to prove].”

Nash continued by explaining how Lesnar’s credibility allows him to give back in ways few others can, particularly when it comes to building up opponents on a major stage.

Looking ahead, Nash also suggested a way WWE could further strengthen Femi heading into WrestleMania.

“Either way it’s going to f***ing sell, though,” Nash said. “If I’m Brock Lesnar and I have to make somebody to make them worthy of a WrestleMania match and I’m probably going to get a $2.5-3 million payday out of it, I’m pretty sure I’m making somebody.”

He added that showcasing Femi in dominant fashion, such as having him squash a smaller opponent in the coming weeks, could help solidify his offense and make the eventual showdown feel even bigger.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.