WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently shared his thoughts on Bron Breakker’s current role on WWE television, and he doesn’t believe it’s a waste of the young star’s talent. Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Nash defended Breakker’s position as a silent enforcer alongside Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman, comparing it to his own early days as Diesel, the bodyguard for Shawn Michaels.

When asked if Breakker’s “Bulldog bodyguard” role was limiting, Nash disagreed.

“No, I think it elevates him, because he’s seen in the main event and that Main Event bracket,” Nash stated, highlighting the value of being associated with top-tier talent.

Nash emphasized the behind-the-scenes growth Breakker is experiencing.

“What Bronson [Breakker] is learning, from a standpoint of sitting in the TV production room with… Heyman and Rollins. I mean, like to be under that Learning Tree, as opposed to, you know, somebody that doesn’t have… that experience,” he said.

Drawing from his own WWE journey, Nash noted:

“Me as Diesel in a mute position watching… what he’s what Bron, what Bronson is learning,” pointing out how invaluable that learning period was to his own career.

Nash believes Breakker is far from a “bit player,” noting that his consistent presence in high-profile segments sets the foundation for a future main event push. Instead of rushing him, WWE may be strategically grooming him for long-term success by surrounding him with veterans at the top of the card.