Kevin Nash recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Kliq This podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the way that WWE has used CM Punk thus far following his return to the company at Survivor Series.

“Punk is selling f***ing merchandise like Tony Montana f**king moved cocaine. I always look at it from the standpoint of f**king standing back there in Gorilla at that curtain and your song hits, you’re CM Punk, you haven’t f**king said a word on that f**king stage in 10 f**king years, and you’re going to walk out there and you’re going to cut a promo, I don’t care who you are that’s a lot.”

“I thought it was a really good job that Paul [Levesque] did in him showing up at Raw, showing up at Smackdown then basically saying he was going to NXT to see Shawn Michaels. By doing that alone, it brought the NXT brand up because he was going to listen to what Shawn had as an offer, and I thought that was brilliant.”