On the latest edition of his Kliq podcast WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash spoke about ending Bill Goldberg’s impressive undefeated streak at WCW Starrcade 1998, a moment that was not warmly received by fans at the time. The former world champion adds that he and Goldberg are now on good terms after years of butting heads. Highlights are below.

Says he was the guy they picked to win, and it had nothing to do with him being a booker:

“Well, I don’t know. I mean, I don’t know why it was me. I mean, you would think at one point it was because I was booking, but that’s been proven false.”

How Goldberg could have resisted the powerbomb in the match if he really cared that much about losing:

“I think it’s the fact that he knew that at 63 years old as I am right now that I would look exactly like Ed Harris on Westworld. But God I’ve got some f*cking lines on my face. No, I just put it this way If Bill didn’t want me to powerbomb him he would have just f*cking dead-sacked my ass.”

Says he has nothing but love for Goldberg these days:

“That son of a b*tch if you’ve ever seen me – ever watch that powerbomb he took that thing like a pro man. Yeah, I mean, he did. So at this point in my life, I have nothing but love for Bill.”

