Kevin Nash says John Cena has not changed much since they knew each other in WWE more than two decades ago.

Speaking on Kliq This, Nash recalled recently encountering Cena away from the public at a convention. Nash admitted that Cena’s formal and carefully managed public appearances had left him wondering whether the longtime WWE star had changed.

“Every time I see Cena, he’s always in a suit. Every interview, he seems really calculated and kind of cautious. I was just like, ‘Wow, has John really changed?’”

Nash said he crossed paths with Cena privately and immediately recognized the person he remembered from 2002.

“John had on a baseball cap, shorts and a T-shirt. We talked for three or four minutes about how beat up we were, and it was like fucking 2002. “It was just like he was the same fucking John. I was just like, ‘Fucking good for you, man. Good for you.’”

The WWE Hall of Famer believes Cena deliberately switches into a more calculated persona when making public appearances.

“As soon as that tie gets tightened, dude, it’s a fucking… When you’re a worker, you’re always a worker. He’s doing his deal. “It was nice just to say hi to him.”

Nash also credited Cena with attracting a large crowd to the convention, which created additional business for the other wrestlers appearing at the event.

“Of course, he drew. Anybody that was there for John was probably going to come over and get mine, which was the case. I think Lita was there also, so we all kind of scavenged off the carcass that Cena left, like a pack of hyenas. “John didn’t make a kill on Sunday because he was gone, so there was no carcass to pick on. It was pretty dismal.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Kliq This, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.