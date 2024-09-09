If you think Logan Paul is “one of the boys” in WWE, Kevin Nash disagrees with you.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about this subject while talking about the former WWE United States Champion on his “Kliq This” podcast.

“He’s not one of the boys,” Nash said of Paul. “Where would he learn that sh*t at? Where is he going up and down talking jargon? In the building? Everybody is in their own motor-coach. There is no interaction. There is no socialization. You don’t become one of the boys just because you’re around them.”

Nash then went on to make the claim that Logan Paul is getting paid a five-million dollar deal for an extremely limited schedule with WWE.

“From what I heard he’s making five million bucks for limited (dates) and all those other guys are out there making house shows, f*ck you,” Nash said. “F*ck you. That’s from the boys. F*ck you.”

He added, “I don’t give a f*ck how many people are following you. If it said you have 24 million road scholars following you, you’re f*cking Jesus. You have a bunch of idiots.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)