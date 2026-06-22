Kevin Nash had high praise for MJF on a recent episode of Kliq This, admitting that the AEW star’s infamous “Fire me, Tony Khan” promo was so convincing that he believed it was legitimate.

Nash began by calling MJF one of the most talented performers in wrestling today.

“I think he’s super talented.”

He then reflected on the memorable segment in which MJF berated Tony Khan on live television and demanded to be fired, revealing that he was completely fooled by the performance.

“I remember when he did the one where he was telling Tony Khan, ‘F-ing fire me. Fire me, Tony. F-ing fire me.’ They cut his mic off. I was watching it live and I just thought, ‘Man, he must want to go to New York.’”

Nash said it wasn’t until later that he realized MJF had successfully worked the audience.

“I went, ‘Oh s***, man, you got me.’”

The WWE Hall of Famer explained that moments like that are increasingly rare in wrestling and applauded MJF for making fans suspend their disbelief.

“It’s great when every once in a while someone can get out there and remember, ‘I’m supposed to get people to believe me.’”

He added that MJF’s authenticity on the microphone is one of his greatest strengths.

“He does always kind of speak his mind.”

Nash concluded by reiterating just how effective the promo was from his perspective.

“You got me.”

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