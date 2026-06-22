Kevin Nash recently shared his thoughts on the use of body doubles in Hollywood, explaining that many scenes audiences assume feature actors are actually filmed using stand-ins.

While discussing the 1998 film Wild Things on Kliq This, Nash said rewatching the movie with a different perspective changed how he viewed some of its most famous scenes.

“I’m watching that and now at 67 and being around films my whole life, I’m like, ‘Wow, man. Like that’s all body doubles.’”

Nash said the illusion is created through careful camera work and editing, with viewers often none the wiser.

“For the close-ups and stuff… it’s just… it’s like pro wrestling.”

He continued by describing how filmmakers disguise the use of doubles.

“Denise Richards, every time you see her from the side or whatever, like she’s got all that hair and everything. They shoot from behind and you’re like, ‘Okay, that’s how they do it,’ and people don’t get it.”

According to Nash, audiences often assume they’re seeing the actors themselves when that’s not always the case.

“That’s how they do it and people don’t get it.”

He joked that there are exceptions, referencing a handful of performers who have earned reputations for filming intimate scenes themselves.

“I guess unless you’re Madonna and Willem Dafoe, then you just do your thing.”

Nash wrapped up by drawing another parallel between filmmaking and the wrestling business, suggesting both industries rely heavily on presentation and creating convincing illusions for the audience.

“It’s like pro wrestling.”

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