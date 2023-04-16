Kevin Nash weighs in on Roman Reigns’ historic world championship run in WWE.

The Hall of Famer spoke about the Tribal Chief’s dominance during the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast. Nash states that it would be silly of WWE to take the title off of Reigns when he is this close to 1,000 days, comparing it to the legendary streak set by Cal Ripken Jr. in MLB.

That close to 1,000 [days], you have to do it. It’d be I’d like [Cal] Ripken had turf toe and would have fucking just taken a day off. There’s certain milestones, and right now, he’s too close to 1,000. You’re only gonna be as successful as your fucking top guy, and Roman’s the top guy right now. Roman has the cool factor, Roman’s your money guy.

Nash then looks back at a world title run that he had that was eventually ended by Bret Hart. He believes that if WWE had as much faith in him then as they do in Reigns now he would have had a much more historic run.

They did it with me and Bret. If I would have beaten Bret out of the shoot, I think absolutely Diesel has a much better fucking run. But the fact that they wouldn’t commit and put the fucking eggs in the basket, I think that it hurt me, and I think that they weren’t ready to make that commitment. Things had went too well.

