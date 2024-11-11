Kevin Nash will soon be going under the knife.

As noted, the WWE Hall of Fame legend recently suffered an injury that resulted in him pulling out of some shows over the weekend.

MCW shared a video of Nash regarding herniated discs in his back being the reason for the cancelled appearances.

In an update, Nash himself spoke on his Kliq This podcast about a shoulder injury he is dealing with, one that will require him to undergo another surgery.

“It looks like I’m gonna get my shoulder operated on, on top of my [back],” Nash said. “Something popped in my shoulder training on Tuesday. Never stops man.”

Nash continued, “One of them is my nerve is pinched, and it’s making my quad not fire. The other one is, when I wipe my ass, I scream. Something popped, and it’s weird because it doesn’t bleed out. It’s sore as fuck. It’s crunching. I heard something pop. Yeah [it’s in pain now].”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)