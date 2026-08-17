Kevin Nash believes Charles Robinson deserves a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame whenever the longtime referee decides to call it a career.

During a recent episode of his “Kliq This” podcast (see video below), Nash discussed the controversy surrounding Avery Styles and the idea of younger wrestlers paying their dues by helping set up and tear down the ring.

Nash defended Styles, noting that he was never asked to set up a ring during his own career. He also stressed that assembling a wrestling ring is a job that should be handled by people who know what they’re doing due to the potential safety risks involved.

“Are you supposed to come into a territory and take someone’s job that it is to set up the ring? Are you supposed to clusterf*** the system? Are you going to stop doing what you’re doing and take me under your wing and let me be your fing ring-put-together apprentice? Or are you just going to do the f what you do?

“There are people in this fing business that have done, and the WWE referees are renowned for this. And to this day, I’m almost fing sure that [Charles] Robinson still helps put up and take down the ring. I mean, if he’s not a first-ballot Hall of Fame, you can take me out, coach. But Charles is like, there’s always going to be a Charles. And there’s always going to be eight or nine or 10 guys — like, it’s so important for that ring to be put together properly, for those ropes to be put together properly.”

Nash continued, arguing that setting up the ring shouldn’t simply be viewed as a traditional rite of passage for younger wrestlers.

“It’s not a chore. It’s not house work. It’s not being a fing young boy at the fing dojo and lacing the fing boots of the old-time fing Japanese wrestlers. It’s not a tradition, this is a very intricate, if not the most intricate, part of the apparati that we do the art form that we call pro wrestling in on a weekly basis.”

Nash also echoed Cody Rhodes’ recent defense of Avery Styles, saying AJ Styles has already paid enough dues in the wrestling business for his son.

“I think AJ paid enough dues to where his son’s f***ing piggybank is full, that’s where I come from,” Nash said.

While Nash noted that he likes Game Changer Wrestling and has previously appeared for the promotion, he argued that Avery is already paying his dues simply by working there.

Nash added that if Avery were his own son, he would prefer to see him begin his career in WWE NXT and receive a push from the outset.