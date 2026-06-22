Kevin Nash believes the New World Order helped reshape the way wrestlers viewed the business, arguing that performers should never be criticized for approaching their careers with a business-first mindset.

Speaking on Kliq This, Nash questioned why wrestlers are often looked down upon for prioritizing their earnings.

“When you break in, why is it they call it ‘the business,’ but when you treat it like a business, you’re a dick?”

He continued by explaining that money has always been the driving force behind any profession he has worked in.

“I’ve never went to work anywhere in my life where the bottom line wasn’t about getting paid.”

Nash believes the nWo era helped change that mentality within professional wrestling.

“I think the nWo changed the psychology a lot.”

According to Nash, the group’s influence extended beyond television storylines and into the locker room, where wrestlers became more conscious of their value and negotiating power.

“Guys started understanding what they were worth and that this is a business. You have to look out for yourself.”

Nash also pushed back against the idea that wanting better compensation or treating wrestling like a profession should be viewed negatively.

“If you’re calling it the business, then why wouldn’t you treat it like one?”

He emphasized that performers have every right to maximize their careers while they can.

“At the end of the day, this is how people feed their families. This is how they make a living.”

Nash wrapped up by reiterating that he has never understood the criticism directed at wrestlers who focus on the financial side of the industry.

“I’ve never understood why people get upset when somebody treats the business… like a business.”

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