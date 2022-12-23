Kevin Nash had the opportunity to be in the hit film Striptease, but Vince McMahon wouldn’t allow him to take the part.

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about the opportunity during the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast, where he revealed that the film producers were interested in using him, but McMahon didn’t want him to take that much time off. The part eventually ended up going to Ving Rhames (Pulp Fiction, Mission Impossible franchise).

I read for the movie Striptease, and I nailed it. I found out later on that they were very interested in using me, and Vince said, ‘No way. You’re not taking him for that long.’ So Vin Grimes (?) got the part. He killed it.

Nash has acted in several films in the past, including Magic Mike, Grandma’s Boy, and as the Super Shredder in TMNT 2: The Secret of the Ooze.

