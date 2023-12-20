Kevin Nash talks the importance of catering for a pro-wrestling company.

The Hall of Famer spoke on this topic during a recent chat on his Kliq This podcast. Nash, who was a top superstar in WWE and WCW, recalls his experience on the road and how the lack of food in catering indicated to him that business was not doing well.

Catering is always an indicator of how things are at the company. It was pressed chicken and baked ziti with maybe a tossed greek (salad). I don’t think WCW had anything. When I was there the few years prior. Also, I didn’t live on the road 30 days. You go to face-to-face, be there at 11 on Monday, do that until six, then go to Manhattan Center, shoot the Raws. I’m talking press waffle house chicken breast with fucking dry-ass noodles and some marinara sauce ragu with a fucking heat lamp on it. We were in Stamford and were at the studios. We were drinking that ICO-PRO shit and eating those ICO-PRO bars. One thing we weren’t going to get was fat because we were at such a calorie deficit.

