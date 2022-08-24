WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is set to debut his new signature strain of cannabis – Jackknife.

Nash has partnered with HYMAN Cannabis to release the strain named after his signature powerbomb finisher, which was first announced back in January at the GCW Notorious event from Detroit, Michigan. Now the Jackknife strain is being released, and Nash will be making a two-day dispensary signing tour of his home state, Michigan, to meet fans, sign autographs and promote Jackknife.

A press release issued to us today noted, “With a career garnering six world title belts and 21 championships, Nash is one of only eight individuals with the elite distinction of being twice inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. While holding such an honorable title also comes years of physical wear and tear on the body. He was able to turn his pain into passion when he discovered he found relief with cannabis. Nash is an occasional smoker and he began using Chill Medicated, a THC & CBD topical rub to treat his ailments. This topical doesn’t get you high while minimizing pain, inflammation and more. This was the gateway to his connection with MEDfarms, a management company based out of Michigan that works with countless cannabis entities. He truly believes that the use of pain medication is not the most suitable course of action to address his health concerns. Naturally, Nash chose to name his signature strain after his signature move, Jackknife. Having undergone a rigorous process of pheno hunting with HYMAN cultivators, he opted for the strain crossing of Creamsicle (a favorite amongst stoners) with Soñando (one of HYMAN’s marquee genetics) to craft a legendary strain for a legendary pioneer in wrestling.”

Nash provided comments on his cannabis strain and revealed why he chose HYMAN to partner up with.

“I’m familiar with cannabis, and the one thing I look for when I’m consuming marijuana is quality. HYMAN cultivators have achieved a level of quality that is like nothing else I’ve tried. The clarity, potency, and their entire internal process is why I chose them – everything HYMAN does is by design,” Nash explained.

You can see a promotional graphic for Jackknife at the bottom of this article.

The Jackknife cannabis strain will be released on Friday, September 2 at dispensaries in Michigan. The cannabis will be available in a 3.5g Pre-Packs (eighth) and 1g Handcrafts (glass tip joint). You can find a list of participating dispensaries below.

Nash’s two-day dispensary signing tour includes the following stops:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

* URB in Monroe from 11am-12pm

* Jars in River Rouge from 1-2pm

* Bazonzoes in Walled Lake from 3-4pm

* Puff in Utica from 4-5pm

* Dispo in Romeo from 5:30-7pm

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

* Cloud in Utica from 12-1pm

* Joyology in Centerline from 1:30-2:30pm

* Jars in Centerline from 3-4pm

* House of Dank in Centerline from 4:30-5:30pm

* Puff in Madison Heights from 6-7pm

Below is a list of dispensaries that will carry Jackknife:

* Amazing Budz in Adrian

* Bacco Farms in Flint

* Bazonzoes in Walled Lake

* Breeze in Hazel Park

* Cannabis King in Burton

* Cloud in Ann Arbor

* Cloud in Muskegon

* Cloud in New Baltimore

* Cloud in Utica

* Crave Cannabis in Monroe

* Crucial in Ferndale

* Dispo North in Bay City

* Dispo South in Bay City

* Dispo in Camden

* Dispo in Lansing

* Dispo in Portage

* Dispo in Romeo

* Fire Creek in Battle Creek

* Flower Bowl in Inkster

* Flower Bowl in River Rouge

* Glass Jar in Monroe

* Herbology in River Rouge

* HOD Centerline in Detroit

* HOD Ypsi in Ypsilanti

* Jars in Battle Creek

* Jars in Centerline

* Jars in Grand Rapids

* Jars in Lansing

* Jars in Mt Morris

* Jars in Mt Pleasant

* Jars in Owosso

* Jars in Packard

* Jars in River Rouge

* Jars in Saugatuck

* Jars in Monroe

* Jars in Muskegon

* Joyology in Burton

* Joyology in Centerline

* Joyology in Quincy

* Joyology in Reading

* Joylogy in Wayne

* Lucky Buds in Crystal

* Michigan’s Finest in Wayne

* Nirvana in Centerline

* Nirvana in Coldwater

* Nirvana in Monroe

* OZ Cannabis in Owasso

* OZ Cannabis in Ypsilanti

* Puff in Hamtramck

* Puff in Madison Heights

* Puff in Sturgis

* Puff in Utica

* Quality Roots in Battle Creek

* Quality Roots in Hamtramck

* Quality Roots in Monroe

* Rush in Hazel Park

* The Refinery in Kalamazoo

* URB in Monroe

A picture tells a thousand stories. Enjoy responsibly. This flower is amazing. Thank you @ https://t.co/5WSBBXVRwv for your meticulous perfection. pic.twitter.com/ZMgL8PjTtN — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) August 11, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.