On the latest edition of his Kilq This podcast WWE Hall of Famer and former world champion Kevin Nash spoke about his experience filming the WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures reality series, a program he did alongside fellow Hall of Famer, Mick Foley. Check out his experience on set with Foley in the highlights below.

How he had sold all of his ring gear from his days competing:

I got a call from the producer, whoever it was, and he’s like, ‘Hey, what do you got left over from your ring gear days?’ I said, ‘Nothing. I got nothing.’ He goes, ‘You got nothing?’ I said, ‘No. I sold the singlets, the pants. I got a pair of boots. I said I got a knee brace.’ Then when I looked around the house, I found those Oz pants, which I have on in this picture. Those are the pants that go to the Oz cloak that I gave Conrad, that Conrad gave to somebody else. So the guy that’s in there, one of the production guys, says, ‘Hey, man. I know the guy that has this.’ I said, ‘Conrad.’ He goes, ‘No.’ He names this name, like Bill somebody. So I tweet Conrad. I said, ‘Wow, man, I gifted you my Oz gimmick and you fucking turn around and [give the cloak away].’ Conrad’s such a good fucking guy. Conrad, you could tell, he was actually like, ‘Oh fuck, I upset Nash.’ So he put, ‘I got in my collecting mode, and I’m embarrassed. I apologize.’ Really from the heart, and I knew it was from the heart. So I wait a whole day, and then finally a day later, I put, ‘Well then,’ in capital letters, ‘Fuck you.’

Says he told the show producers he didn’t want to film at his own house so they got an air BnB:

So they take me out. I won’t let anybody use my house. You’re not filming shit in my house. So they said, ‘Well, we’re get an air bnb.’ So they go out, I couldn’t have walked to the ocean in three ways from this house. I Zillow it, and it’s $1.1 million, is what the price of the house is. It’s in New Smyrna. It’s in] fucking Nowheresland. There’s not enough real estate in the back yard to put a pool table, let alone a pool. It is the most overpriced piece of shit I’ve ever seen in my life. There’s nothing over there.

How he and Foley joked about the air BnB being ridiculous:

I got in there, so me and Mick just basically did a whole comedy thing. I walked him out back and I said, ‘Hey, take a look at my [yard].’ The backyard is absolutely… I wouldn’t pay $400,000 for that house. We shot inside, but I don’t know how they’ll be able to use because I just basically tear into the place the whole time. I tell him right away, ‘Yeah, this isn’t my house, it’s an Airbnb.’ There’s no way anybody thinks that this is where I ended up my career at, that I had this bad of a career that I ended up at this builder-grade [house]. The two back bedrooms have carpeting, come on. Carpeting unless it was the Brady Bunch fucking house was a fucking no-no.

How he approached the taping with a playful mindset:

He’s the host. The first thing out of my mouth is, ‘Do know if I was up for host or not?’ [laughs] He looks at me like, ‘You’re kidding me, right? This is how this is gonna be?’ I go, ‘Yeah, I’m fucking around the whole time. Because what you’re paying, you’re lucky I’m fucking here.

