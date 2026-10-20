WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash believes Roman Reigns’ involvement in the new *Street Fighter* movie may have played a role in the decision to have him retain the World Heavyweight Championship at the WWE Money in the Bank 2026 show last weekend.

Reigns successfully defended his title against LA Knight at the October 10 premium live event, despite speculation that Knight could emerge as the new champion.

During the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, Nash praised the match before offering his theory about why WWE ultimately decided to keep the championship on Reigns.

“I thought LA Knight was great. I thought Roman was great. I thought there were some great false finishes. Come Monday, Street Fighter has its big premiere in Los Angeles … It’s Street Fighter. You’ve got Roman as one of the featured guys,” Nash said.

Nash suggested that having Reigns appear at the film’s premiere as the reigning World Heavyweight Champion would carry considerably more promotional value than having him arrive just days after losing the title.

“Do you want the water cooler jargon to be, ‘Hey, that guy in the movie, he used to be the WWE champion up until Saturday when he got beat,’ or do you just say, ‘Hey, man, that’s the WWE champion’?”

The WWE Hall of Famer continued by pointing out how rare it is for professional wrestlers to receive major Hollywood opportunities, particularly while representing their company as a world champion.

“This is one of those moments in life where we don’t get these moments as pro wrestlers very often, to be on a red carpet and to be a star and to be our champion,” Nash said.

He concluded that when considering the circumstances surrounding the movie’s release, Reigns retaining his championship may have been the most logical outcome.

“If you thought about it logically and had all this information at your fingertips, you could lay some money. Safe money that they’re probably going to want him to be the champ.”

The *Street Fighter* movie, which also features WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes, was released on October 16, 2026, and currently holds a 40% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Nash’s comments were presented as his personal theory rather than confirmation that Reigns’ Hollywood commitments influenced WWE’s booking decision.