On the debut episode of his Kliq This podcast WWE Hall of Famer and former world champion Kevin Nash shared a story of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon asking the Kliq (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Himself, and Scott Hall) if he could join the group. Hear the full story below.

How Vince McMahon asked them if he could join the Kliq:

“He walked in and goes, ‘Let me ask you guys f***ing something right now. What’s the deal with this f***ing Kliq?’ We just sat there like, ‘Oh, f***.’ This is a different tone than he’s ever taken. [Vince said] ‘Because, God dammit, I want in.’ And we all looked at him and laughed.”

How the Kliq was coming up with things for other guys as well:

“He basically kind of told us, ‘You guys are busting your a** coming up with sh**.’ We just didn’t come up with sh** for ourselves, we came up with sh** for other guys too.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)