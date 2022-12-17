When Kevin Nash was chosen to serve as the WCW’s booker, the big man came prepared.

On AdFreeShows, Nash recently did a live watch-along of his illustrious Starrcade 1998 battle versus Bill Goldberg. Nash won the bout, ending Goldberg’s winning streak thanks to Scott Hall’s use of a cattle prod. t helped lay the foundation for the infamous “finger poke of doom” a week later.

Nash was asked about the difficulties of dealing with all the wrestlers while also being part of the locker room. He said everybody wanted to go over, which was the biggest issue WCW faced.

“That was the biggest problem we had because everybody wanted to book their own sh*t. I went out and put Rey Mysterio over, like when I first started booking. I booked myself to put over Rey and I put him over clean. The reason I did that was like, if the second-biggest guy in the territory could put over the smallest guy in the territory, I don’t wanna hear anything about clean finishes.”

