— On last week’s episode of WWE RAW, AJ Lee made her return and delivered a heartfelt promo, opening up about her mental health journey and sharing that she has undergone therapy for bipolar disorder.

Speaking on a recent episode of his “Kliq This” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash voiced concern about how the segment played out. Nash noted that the live crowd’s “therapy” chants felt more mocking than supportive, saying,

“They go on a rampage during a promo and say that while they were off they went and got like therapy and took care of their mental health and the people start chanting therapy. And then you realize that she didn’t go get mental health, that this is a wrestling angle and we’re kind of mocking therapy … this is part of something that we feel is good?”

Lee and CM Punk will face Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a Mixed Tag Team match this weekend at WWE Wrestlepalooza.

— Former WWE NXT UK star Millie McKenzie has revealed a heartbreaking health update. The 25-year-old announced that she is battling a rare liver disease, and her condition continues to decline as she awaits a suitable donor.

Sharing the news on Instagram, McKenzie posted a story addressing her current situation, writing:

“Thank you everyone for the kind words. I am now out of hospital. For those that don’t know, I’ve lived with a rare form of liver disease all my life. Unfortunately it’s progressed much faster than expected meaning I will continue to deteriorate until I receive a liver transplant. Because of this I have to completely cut back my wrestling schedule.”

“Hopefully my liver will stabilise, which might allow to me continue wrestling in some form. I have to be extremely careful to not to push myself too much at the moment, while I’m trying to build my strength back up. This is not a decision I’ve made lightly, i wish things were different. I’ve wrestled since I was 14, it’s been my life. Hopefully I will see you all at a show soon.”

— On a recent episode of his “My World” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett weighed in on Andrade’s surprising release from WWE.

Andrade’s final WWE appearance came at SummerSlam 2025 in August. He was released over the weekend following a violation of WWE’s wellness policy.

On Andrade’s WWE release: “The guy has incredible athletic ability. And not just athletic, because that doesn’t always — but he’s got an aura, he can work his a*s off. He’s really, really good. You glossed over and said not one, but three [wellness violations]. So — look, I am way on the outside looking in. He won’t be the first talent, certainly won’t be the last with a boatload of potential that — I just hope he doesn’t come in the category that goes into, ‘Oh my God, can you believe that guy didn’t’ fill in the blank.

“But I said it a couple of weeks ago, and a guy quote-tweeted it, and I appreciate that. You know, it starts with the man in the mirror. When you have what you just said, that history. That we know there’s an issue with AAA, we know there’s an issue with WWE — not once, but twice. We know there were issues there. At some point — look, I’ve certainly been there. And I think in a lot of ways, we’ve all been there on one way or another. I hope nothing but the best for the guy that he pulls the nose up. But damn, it doesn’t look good.”

On the allegations made against him: “And I don’t know if you can confirm this, but when you’re escorted from a building, no bueno. That is not good. I hate that for all parties involved. Because if it got to that, Conrad? Like, that ain’t good dude on any level. So I hope he pulls the nose up. I really do. I hope, because he’s young enough, he’s got a boatload of potential. He’s very, very good. I hope he really gets things turned around. Because that, you know, it’s — his track record right now is not good.”

— Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is set to make his television return with a brand-new reality series on the USA Network titled Everything on the Menu, premiering October 25.

The food-themed, unscripted series follows Strowman as he travels across America — often while on the road with WWE — sampling local cuisine and exploring the stories behind each dish.

The USA Network has released the official trailer for the show, which is produced by WWE Studios in partnership with BrightNorth Studios. Executive producers include Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Lee Fitting, Marc Pomarico, and Ben Houser for WWE Studios, along with Matthew J. Braley, Kevin Duncan, Morgan Hertzan, Pat Dimon, Shawn Efran, and Azadeh De Leon for BrightNorth Studios.

Strowman, whose real name is Adam Scherr, was released by WWE in May.