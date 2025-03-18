Add Kevin Nash to the list of legends who have weighed in with their take on the shocking heel turn of John Cena.

The multiple-time WWE Hall of Fame sounded off on the subject during the latest installment of his Kliq This podcast.

“Have Randy Orton join Cena and Rock,” Nash said. “It would be a copycat now, but if you packaged…I don’t think Travis Scott is the right guy to be out there as the third.”

Nash continued, “You would have to have somebody come back, like if you could get [Steve] Austin or ‘Taker, if they had a year left in them, then you could get that…you know what I mean? Then it’s a different era. It’s none of the new guys. But we’ve all timed out. I think Randy looks amazing right now.”

