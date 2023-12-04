WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash gives his thoughts on CM Punk’s first promo back with WWE.

Big Sexy spoke about Punk during a recent edition of his Kliq This podcast, where he critiqued his words from last Monday’s episode of Raw, the first Raw Punk has appearance on since 2014. Nash thinks that Punk looked very unlike himself, and even felt that the promo he was forcing out was contrived.

I thought the glad-handing on the way to the ring was not him. For somebody that was so ‘pipe bomb,’ it felt very contrived. At the end, it was like, ‘Oh shit, I better slip this in so I have some credibility.’ [Quoting Punk], ‘I’m not here to make friends, I’m here to make money.’ I’ve heard that before.

Nash and Punk have both been public about their dislike for one another, which stems back to their brief feud in 2011.

